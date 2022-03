Ingredients

Rice-A-Roni Cups Chicken: Rice, Wheat Flour, Maltodextrin, Salt, Natural Flavor, Sugar, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Canola Oil, Onions, Potassium Chloride, Monosodium Glutamate, Chicken Broth, Chicken Fat, Parsley*, Niacinamide, Ferric Orthophosphate, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric (Color), Thiamin Mononitrate, Folic Acid, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Riboflavin. *Dried. CONTAINS MILK, SOY AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS. Rice-A-Roni Cups Cheddar Broccoli: Rice, Wheat Flour, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Whey, Salt, Nonfat Dry Milk, Canola Oil, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Syrup Solids, Broccoli*, Natural Flavor, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onions, Modified Corn Starch, Monosodium Glutamate, Cheddar And Romano Cheeses (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cream, Sugar, Annato (Color), Niacinamide, Spinach*, Ferric Orthophosphate, Yeast Extract, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Folic Acid, Ferrous Sulfate, Riboflavin. *Dried. Pasta Roni Parmesan Romano Cups: Wheat Flour, Maltodextrin, Whey, Modified Corn Starch, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Romano Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Canola Oil, Natural Flavor, Onions, Parsley*, White Pepper, Tocopherols (To Preserve Freshness), Soybean Oil, Niacinamide, Ferrous Sulfate, Annatto (Color), Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Soy Sauce (Soybean, Wheat, Salt). *Dried. CONTAINS MILK, SOY AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS.

Allergen Info

Derived From Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More