Rice Dream Enriched Original Rice Drink
Rice Dream Enriched Original Rice Drink
Rice Dream Enriched Original Rice Drink
Rice Dream Enriched Original Rice Drink

1/2 galUPC: 0008425327117
Product Details

Non-dairy drinkers, reach confidently for delicious, Rice Dream Enriched Original rice drink. It's refreshing and full of nutrition while being dairy free, soy free, and low in fat. It pours on the flavor without cholesterol, but with plenty of calcium and vitamin D. So, have a dreamabout cereal, smoothies, or other recipes, or just a cold, satisfying glass!

  • Only high-quality brown rice
  • Lactose free and dairy free
  • Excellent source of Calcium and vitamin D
  • Vitamin A and B12
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Easy to digest
  • 99% fat free
  • Soy free
  • Cholesterol-free food
  • Gluten free
  • Kosher
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.33%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein1g
Calcium300mg30%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D100Number of International Units25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Brown Rice (Partially Milled), Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible