Non-dairy drinkers, reach confidently for delicious, Rice Dream Enriched Original rice drink. It's refreshing and full of nutrition while being dairy free, soy free, and low in fat. It pours on the flavor without cholesterol, but with plenty of calcium and vitamin D. So, have a dreamabout cereal, smoothies, or other recipes, or just a cold, satisfying glass!

Only high-quality brown rice

Lactose free and dairy free

Excellent source of Calcium and vitamin D

Vitamin A and B12

Non-GMO Project Verified

Easy to digest

99% fat free

Soy free

Cholesterol-free food

Gluten free

Kosher

Vegan