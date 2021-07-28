Rice Dream Enriched Original Rice Drink
Product Details
Non-dairy drinkers, reach confidently for delicious, Rice Dream Enriched Original rice drink. It's refreshing and full of nutrition while being dairy free, soy free, and low in fat. It pours on the flavor without cholesterol, but with plenty of calcium and vitamin D. So, have a dreamabout cereal, smoothies, or other recipes, or just a cold, satisfying glass!
- Only high-quality brown rice
- Lactose free and dairy free
- Excellent source of Calcium and vitamin D
- Vitamin A and B12
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Easy to digest
- 99% fat free
- Soy free
- Cholesterol-free food
- Gluten free
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Brown Rice (Partially Milled), Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More