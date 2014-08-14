Rice Dream Organic Original Enriched Rice Drink
Non-dairy drinkers can reach confidently for delicious Organic Rice Dream Enriched Original Rice Drink. It's full of refreshment and nutrition whilebeing dairy and soy free plus low in fat. It pours on the flavor without cholesterol, but with plenty of calcium and vitamin D.
So you can Dream™ all you want about cereal, smoothies, recipes, or just a cold, satisfying glassful of 'milk.'
Benefits:
- Excellent Source Of Calcium And Vitamin D
- Lactose And Dairy Free
- Easy To Digest
- Certified Organic
- 99% Fat Free
- With Vitamins A And B12
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Cholesterol Free Food
- Gluten Free
- Soy Free
- Kosher
Ingredients
Water, Organic Brown Rice (Partially Milled), Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Organic Safflower Oil and/or Organic Sunflower Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Vitamin D2, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B12.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
