Rice Dream Organic Original Enriched Rice Drink

32 fl ozUPC: 0008425322215
Product Details

Non-dairy drinkers can reach confidently for delicious Organic Rice Dream Enriched Original Rice Drink. It's full of refreshment and nutrition whilebeing dairy and soy free plus low in fat. It pours on the flavor without cholesterol, but with plenty of calcium and vitamin D.

So you can Dream­™ all you want about cereal, smoothies, recipes, or just a cold, satisfying glassful of 'milk.'

Benefits:

  • Excellent Source Of Calcium And Vitamin D
  • Lactose And Dairy Free
  • Easy To Digest
  • Certified Organic
  • 99% Fat Free
  • With Vitamins A And B12
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Cholesterol Free Food
  • Gluten Free
  • Soy Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Calcium280mg20%
Iron0.4mg2%
Vitamin A90Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Organic Brown Rice (Partially Milled), Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Organic Safflower Oil and/or Organic Sunflower Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Vitamin D2, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B12.

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
