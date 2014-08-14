Non-dairy drinkers can reach confidently for delicious Organic Rice Dream Enriched Original Rice Drink. It's full of refreshment and nutrition whilebeing dairy and soy free plus low in fat. It pours on the flavor without cholesterol, but with plenty of calcium and vitamin D.

So you can Dream­™ all you want about cereal, smoothies, recipes, or just a cold, satisfying glassful of 'milk.'

Benefits: