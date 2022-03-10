Rice Dream Vanilla Rice Drink
Product Details
Rice Dream Rice Drink, Vanilla Enriched is a Whole New Way to Dream. Non-dairy drinkers, reach confidently for delicious, Rice Dream Enriched Vanilla Rice Drink. It's full of refreshment and nutrition while being dairy free, soy free, and low in fat.It pours on the flavor without cholesterol, but with plenty of calcium and vitamin D.
Benefits:
- Lactose Free And Dairy Free
- Easy To Digest
- With Vitamins A And B12
- 99% Fat Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Cholesterol Free
- Soy and Gluten Free
- Kosher and Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Brown Rice (Partially Milled), Expeller Pressed Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Natural Vanilla Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Vitamin D2, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More