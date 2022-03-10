Rice Dream Vanilla Rice Drink Perspective: front
Rice Dream Vanilla Rice Drink Perspective: left
Rice Dream Vanilla Rice Drink Perspective: right
Rice Dream Vanilla Rice Drink Perspective: top
Rice Dream Vanilla Rice Drink

64 fl ozUPC: 0008425322231
Rice Dream Rice Drink, Vanilla Enriched is a Whole New Way to Dream. Non-dairy drinkers, reach confidently for delicious, Rice Dream Enriched Vanilla Rice Drink. It's full of refreshment and nutrition while being dairy free, soy free, and low in fat.It pours on the flavor without cholesterol, but with plenty of calcium and vitamin D.

Benefits:

  • Lactose Free And Dairy Free
  • Easy To Digest
  • With Vitamins A And B12
  • 99% Fat Free
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Cholesterol Free
  • Soy and Gluten Free
  • Kosher and Vegan

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein0g
Calcium300mg25%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin A90mcg10%
Vitamin D5mcg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Brown Rice (Partially Milled), Expeller Pressed Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Natural Vanilla Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Vitamin D2, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B12

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
