RiceSelect Organic Texmati White Long Grain Rice
32 ozUPC: 0007440191141
Product Details
RiceSelect organic texmati white rice is an all-natural gluten-free option for starchy sides and entrees. This texas-grown basmati rice is a flavorful and firm base for beef tips, vegetables and bean recipes. Packaged in a wide-mouth 32 oz. Container to make measuring and pouring more precise, this texmati rice comes in a bpa-free recyclable jar.
- No preservatives or additives and low in fat, cholesterol, and sodium
- Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher by Star K
- Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Organic by USDA
- Packaged in a 100% recyclable, BPA-Free jar
- RiceSelect Organic Texmati White Signature Varietal is an American-Style Basmati Rice offered exclusively by RiceSelect
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate34g11.33%
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Texmati White Rice
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.