RiceSelect Royal Blend Brown & Red Whole Grain Rice
Product Details
Get creative and bring your spontaneous brilliance to the kitchen to create an unforgettable meal with RiceSelect Royal Blend with Red Rice! Our Whole Grain Royal Blend with Red Rice Signature Varietal is an American-Style Basmati Rice Blend offered exclusively by RiceSelect This unique blend combines our Signature Varietal Texmati Brown Rice, red rice, pearled barley, and rye berries. An enticing mixture of colors, textures, and tastes makes this blend ideal as the centerpiece on your dinner table. With a cook time of 45 minutes, this versatile grain tastes great served next to pork roast, and a variety of other meat dishes, like our Royal Blend Stuffed Pork Tenderloin.
- RiceSelect Whole Grain Royal Blend with Red Rice Signature Varietal is an American-Style Basmati Rice Blend offered exclusively by RiceSelect
- Packaged in a 100% recyclable, BPA-Free jar
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Certified Kosher by Star K
- No preservatives or additives
- Low in fat, cholesterol, and sodium
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Texmati Light Brown Rice , Thai Red Rice , Barley , Rye Berries .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More