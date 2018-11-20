RiceSelect Royal Blend Brown & Red Whole Grain Rice Perspective: front
RiceSelect Royal Blend Brown & Red Whole Grain Rice Perspective: left
RiceSelect Royal Blend Brown & Red Whole Grain Rice

28 ozUPC: 0007440176033
Get creative and bring your spontaneous brilliance to the kitchen to create an unforgettable meal with RiceSelect Royal Blend with Red Rice! Our Whole Grain Royal Blend with Red Rice Signature Varietal is an American-Style Basmati Rice Blend offered exclusively by RiceSelect This unique blend combines our Signature Varietal Texmati Brown Rice, red rice, pearled barley, and rye berries. An enticing mixture of colors, textures, and tastes makes this blend ideal as the centerpiece on your dinner table. With a cook time of 45 minutes, this versatile grain tastes great served next to pork roast, and a variety of other meat dishes, like our Royal Blend Stuffed Pork Tenderloin.

  • RiceSelect Whole Grain Royal Blend with Red Rice Signature Varietal is an American-Style Basmati Rice Blend offered exclusively by RiceSelect
  • Packaged in a 100% recyclable, BPA-Free jar
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • Certified Kosher by Star K
  • No preservatives or additives
  • Low in fat, cholesterol, and sodium

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
17.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Texmati Light Brown Rice , Thai Red Rice , Barley , Rye Berries .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

