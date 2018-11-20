Get creative and bring your spontaneous brilliance to the kitchen to create an unforgettable meal with RiceSelect Royal Blend with Red Rice! Our Whole Grain Royal Blend with Red Rice Signature Varietal is an American-Style Basmati Rice Blend offered exclusively by RiceSelect This unique blend combines our Signature Varietal Texmati Brown Rice, red rice, pearled barley, and rye berries. An enticing mixture of colors, textures, and tastes makes this blend ideal as the centerpiece on your dinner table. With a cook time of 45 minutes, this versatile grain tastes great served next to pork roast, and a variety of other meat dishes, like our Royal Blend Stuffed Pork Tenderloin.

RiceSelect Whole Grain Royal Blend with Red Rice Signature Varietal is an American-Style Basmati Rice Blend offered exclusively by RiceSelect

Packaged in a 100% recyclable, BPA-Free jar

Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified Gluten-Free

Certified Kosher by Star K

No preservatives or additives

Low in fat, cholesterol, and sodium