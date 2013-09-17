Hover to Zoom
RiceSelect Sushi Rice
32 ozUPC: 0007440141041
Product Details
Rice select sushi rice is made from quality american koshihikari rice, a short-grain variety that's ideal for sushi as well as other dishes. Proudly grown in the u.s., this 32 oz. Jar is non-gmo verified by the non-gmo project. Each serving provides 3 g. of protein and has zero saturated fat, sugars and sodium.
- No preservatives or additives and low in fat, cholesterol, and sodium
- Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher by Star K
- Packaged in a 100% recyclable, BPA-Free jar
- RiceSelect Sushi Rice has a sweet flavor & soft, sticky texture, which is perfect for creating sushi and rice puddings
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Sushi Rice
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
