Rice select sushi rice is made from quality american koshihikari rice, a short-grain variety that's ideal for sushi as well as other dishes. Proudly grown in the u.s., this 32 oz. Jar is non-gmo verified by the non-gmo project. Each serving provides 3 g. of protein and has zero saturated fat, sugars and sodium.

No preservatives or additives and low in fat, cholesterol, and sodium

Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher by Star K

Packaged in a 100% recyclable, BPA-Free jar

RiceSelect Sushi Rice has a sweet flavor & soft, sticky texture, which is perfect for creating sushi and rice puddings