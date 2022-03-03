Get creative and bring your spontaneous brilliance to the kitchen to create an unforgettable meal with RiceSelect Texmati Brown Rice! Our Texmati Brown Signature Varietal is an American-Style Brown Basmati Rice offered exclusively by RiceSelect. Characterized by its long milled grains, Texmati Brown Rice swells in both length and width once cooked, creating light and fluffy rice. In addition to its beautiful appearance and texture, Texmati has a delightful aroma of popcorn and a delectable nutty flavor. With a cook time of 45 minutes, this versatile grain tastes great served on its own, as a side dish, or in dishes that are enhanced by its fluffy texture and exotic aroma. Made with no additives, our whole grain brown rice provides a wholesome addition to every meal.

Packaged in a 100% recyclable, BPA-Free jar

Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher by Star K

No preservatives or additives and low in fat, cholesterol, and sodium