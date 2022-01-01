Wubba Lubba dub-dub! It's all your favorite Rick and Morty characters as Funko Mystery Minis! Each figure stands 3-inches tall and comes in a mystery blind box. Which one will you get? Collect them all! Includes one (1) random blind boxed mini figure. Officially licensed. Possible figures include: Dr. Xenon Bloom, Hemmorrhage, Krombopulos Michael, Morth w/Armothy, Noob-Noob, Phoenixperson, Pickle Rick, Prince Nebulon, Scary Terry, Squanchy Transformed, Warrior Summer, or Weaponized Rick.