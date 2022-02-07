Rio Luna Organic Nacho Sliced Jalapenos Perspective: front
Rio Luna Organic Nacho Sliced Jalapenos Perspective: back
Rio Luna Organic Nacho Sliced Jalapenos Perspective: left
Rio Luna Organic Nacho Sliced Jalapenos Perspective: right
Rio Luna Organic Nacho Sliced Jalapenos Perspective: bottom
Rio Luna Organic Nacho Sliced Jalapenos

12 ozUPC: 0007715381004
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Rio Luna Organic Peppers have been used by professional chefs for years and now they are available to you. Delicious, organic peppers that pack the perfect punch to spice up your dishes at home.You can add a pop of peppers without serving up unnecessary ingredients in all your favorite foods. Rio Luna Organic Peppers are the world’s largest producer of green chiles and the U.S.’s largest producer of jalapenos with three decades of pepper experience. For more great recipe and eating ideas, follow Rio Luna Organics on Facebook and Instagram.

  • organic certified
  • non-GMO
  • fat free
  • cholesterol free
  • low calorie
  • kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz drained (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Water, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Sea Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of Calcium Chloride, Organic Turmeric

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

