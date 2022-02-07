Rio Luna Organic Nacho Sliced Jalapenos
Product Details
Rio Luna Organic Peppers have been used by professional chefs for years and now they are available to you. Delicious, organic peppers that pack the perfect punch to spice up your dishes at home.You can add a pop of peppers without serving up unnecessary ingredients in all your favorite foods. Rio Luna Organic Peppers are the world’s largest producer of green chiles and the U.S.’s largest producer of jalapenos with three decades of pepper experience. For more great recipe and eating ideas, follow Rio Luna Organics on Facebook and Instagram.
- organic certified
- non-GMO
- fat free
- cholesterol free
- low calorie
- kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Water, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Sea Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of Calcium Chloride, Organic Turmeric
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
