Ripple® Original Dairy Free Half & Half
25.4 fl ozUPC: 0081002977011
Product Details
Savor life's everyday moments with Ripple plant-based half & half, your delicious alternative. Now you can enjoy decadent dishes, sumptuous soups, and rich desserts with no saturated fat or cholesterol.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium53mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Organic Cane Sugar, Contains Less Than 1% of Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Tricalcium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Acacia Gum, Guar Gum, Gellan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.