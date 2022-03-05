Ripple® Original Unsweetened Plant-Based Milk Perspective: front
Ripple® Original Unsweetened Plant-Based Milk Perspective: back
Ripple® Original Unsweetened Plant-Based Milk Perspective: left
Ripple® Original Unsweetened Plant-Based Milk Perspective: right
Ripple® Original Unsweetened Plant-Based Milk

48 fl ozUPC: 0085564300604
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Can healthy choices taste amazing? We think so. That’s why we created an unsweetened dairy alternative that’s simply satisfying. Ripple Unsweetened Original has a super clean taste and smooth texture that blends seamlessly into all your favorite recipes. Try it in coffee, smoothies, or on its own—anywhere you want creamy richness without the sugar.

  • 100% dairy-free
  • Vegan
  • Nut-, lactose- and gluten-free
  • Packed with nutrition:
    • 8g of protein per serving
    • 50% more calcium than 2% dairy milk
    • More Vitamin D and Iron
    • Naturally sugar-free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium440mg35%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A110mcg10%
Vitamin D6mcg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Ripptein (Water, Pea Protein), Sunflower Oil, Contains 1% or Less of: Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12, DHA Algal Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Guar Gum, Gellan Gum

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
