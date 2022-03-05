Can healthy choices taste amazing? We think so. That’s why we created an unsweetened dairy alternative that’s simply satisfying. Ripple Unsweetened Original has a super clean taste and smooth texture that blends seamlessly into all your favorite recipes. Try it in coffee, smoothies, or on its own—anywhere you want creamy richness without the sugar.

100% dairy-free

Vegan

Nut-, lactose- and gluten-free

Packed with nutrition: 8g of protein per serving 50% more calcium than 2% dairy milk More Vitamin D and Iron Naturally sugar-free

