Ripple® Original Unsweetened Plant-Based Milk
Product Details
Can healthy choices taste amazing? We think so. That’s why we created an unsweetened dairy alternative that’s simply satisfying. Ripple Unsweetened Original has a super clean taste and smooth texture that blends seamlessly into all your favorite recipes. Try it in coffee, smoothies, or on its own—anywhere you want creamy richness without the sugar.
- 100% dairy-free
- Vegan
- Nut-, lactose- and gluten-free
- Packed with nutrition:
- 8g of protein per serving
- 50% more calcium than 2% dairy milk
- More Vitamin D and Iron
- Naturally sugar-free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Ripptein (Water, Pea Protein), Sunflower Oil, Contains 1% or Less of: Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12, DHA Algal Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Guar Gum, Gellan Gum
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
