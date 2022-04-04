Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Risata Sweet Red Red Moscato
750 mLUPC: 0008427999995
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Sugar26g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Moscato Grapes , Red Grapes , Concentrated Rectified Must , Natural Flavor , Sulfur Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More