Rise Foods Plant Protein 15G Bar Gluten Free Lemon Cashew
Product Details
Life is complicated, your protein bar shouldn''t be. With 100% real food, a super-short ingredient list you can pronounce and a maximum protein punch, we''ve got you covered so you can focus on the things that matter most. We never use artificial ingredients, preservatives, sugar alcohols, soy, peanuts or gluten. Give your body real food nutrition to fuel life''s adventures. Share your adventure.
Plant-Based Protein • Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Cashews , Organic Coconut Nectar , Pea Protein , and Organic Lemon Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
