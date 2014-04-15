Rise Foods Plant Protein 15G Bar Gluten Free Lemon Cashew Perspective: front
Rise Foods Plant Protein 15G Bar Gluten Free Lemon Cashew

12 BarsUPC: 0069081930822
Life is complicated, your protein bar shouldn''t be. With 100% real food, a super-short ingredient list you can pronounce and a maximum protein punch, we''ve got you covered so you can focus on the things that matter most. We never use artificial ingredients, preservatives, sugar alcohols, soy, peanuts or gluten. Give your body real food nutrition to fuel life''s adventures. Share your adventure.

Plant-Based Protein • Non-GMO Project Verified

Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar12g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cashews , Organic Coconut Nectar , Pea Protein , and Organic Lemon Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

