Rise Foods Plant Protein 15G Bar Gluten Free Sunflower Cinnamon
12 BarsUPC: 0069081930819
This Cinnamon Roll inspired bar is packed with wholesome sunflower butter, cinnamon and plant-based protein for a deliciously satisfying snack.
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar12g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Sunflower Butter , * , Coconut Nectar , * , Pea Protein , Cinnamon , * , Vanilla Extract , * . * , Organic Ingredient .
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
