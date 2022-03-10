Rise Foods Whey Protein 17G Bar Gluten Free Chocolatey Almond Perspective: front
Rise Foods Whey Protein 17G Bar Gluten Free Chocolatey Almond

12 BarsUPC: 0069081930816
Life is complicated, your protein bar shouldn''t be. With 100% real food, a super-short ingredient list you can pronounce and a maximum protein punch, we''ve got you covered so you can focus on the things that matter most. We never use artificial ingredients, preservatives, sugar alcohols, soy, peanuts or gluten. Give your body real food nutrition to fuel life''s adventures. Share how you rise.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar13g
Protein17g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds , Agave Organic , Carob Powder , Whey Protein Isolate , Rice Crisp

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More