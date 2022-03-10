Rise Foods Whey Protein 17G Bar Gluten Free Chocolatey Almond
Product Details
Life is complicated, your protein bar shouldn''t be. With 100% real food, a super-short ingredient list you can pronounce and a maximum protein punch, we''ve got you covered so you can focus on the things that matter most. We never use artificial ingredients, preservatives, sugar alcohols, soy, peanuts or gluten. Give your body real food nutrition to fuel life''s adventures. Share how you rise.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Almonds , Agave Organic , Carob Powder , Whey Protein Isolate , Rice Crisp
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More