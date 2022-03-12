Rise Foods Whey Protein 20G Bar Gluten Free Snicker Doodle
Product Details
Life is complicated, your protein bar shouldn''t be. With 100% real food, a super-short ingredient list you can pronounce and a maximum protein punch, we''ve got you covered so you can focus on the things that matter most. We never use artificial ingredients, preservatives, sugar alcohols, soy, peanuts or gluten. Give your body real food nutrition to fuel life''s adventures. Share how you rise.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Almonds , Honey , Whey Protein Isolate , Cinnamon , and Vanilla Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose.
Disclaimer
