Life is complicated, your protein bar shouldn''t be. With 100% real food, a super-short ingredient list you can pronounce and a maximum protein punch, we''ve got you covered so you can focus on the things that matter most. We never use artificial ingredients, preservatives, sugar alcohols, soy, peanuts or gluten. Give your body real food nutrition to fuel life''s adventures. Share how you rise.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar15g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds , Honey , Whey Protein Isolate , Cinnamon , and Vanilla Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose.

Disclaimer
