Rite Lite Chanukah Wood Craft Kit
1 ctUPC: 0008982430886
Kids of all ages can express their creativity by designing their very own menorah, dreidels and Happy Chanukah sign! This kit even contains 6 markers for creative fun right out of the box!
- Includes 1 wood menorah with stand, 1 wood Happy Chanukah sign with stand, 2 wood dreidels, and 6 markers (blue, yellow, red, purple, orange, and green)
- All arts and crafts projects should be done under adult supervision