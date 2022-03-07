Ritz Bits Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack
Product Details
Convenient packs make it easy to grab a tasty snack and go! Enjoy RITZ Bits Peanut Butter and Cheese Cracker Sandwiches from school and work or game time, road trips, movie nights, and more.
- These grab-and-go packs are great for school, the office, bus trips, group events, and more. They also make simple appetizers and finger foods for last-minute gatherings
- RITZ Bits Cracker Sandwiches combine a filling made with real peanut butter and two buttery, flaky original crackers for quick and easy snacks that kids, teens, and adults will love
- A delicious anytime snack and a go-to for crowds and parties, the baked RITZ Bits snack cracker is an American classic
This package contains 1 - 1.4 lb boxes with 10 bags of RITZ Bits Cheese and 10 bags of RITZ Bits Peanut Butter per box.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE {VITAMIN B1}, RIBOFLAVIN {VITAMIN B2}, FOLIC ACID), PEANUT BUTTER (ROASTED PEANUTS, HYDROGENATED VEGETABLE OIL {RAPESEED, COTTONSEED AND SOYBEAN OILS}, SALT), CANOLA OIL, SUGAR, PALM OIL, DEXTROSE, LEAVENING (CALCIUM PHOSPHATE, BAKING SODA), SALT, SOY LECITHIN.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
