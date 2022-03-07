Ritz Bits Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack Perspective: front
Ritz Bits Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack

20 ct / 1 ozUPC: 0004400006790
Product Details

Convenient packs make it easy to grab a tasty snack and go! Enjoy RITZ Bits Peanut Butter and Cheese Cracker Sandwiches from school and work or game time, road trips, movie nights, and more.

  • These grab-and-go packs are great for school, the office, bus trips, group events, and more. They also make simple appetizers and finger foods for last-minute gatherings
  • RITZ Bits Cracker Sandwiches combine a filling made with real peanut butter and two buttery, flaky original crackers for quick and easy snacks that kids, teens, and adults will love
  • A delicious anytime snack and a go-to for crowds and parties, the baked RITZ Bits snack cracker is an American classic

This package contains 1 - 1.4 lb boxes with 10 bags of RITZ Bits Cheese and 10 bags of RITZ Bits Peanut Butter per box.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 pack (28g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g
Saturated Fat3g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium150mg
Total Carbohydrate18g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar4g
Protein2g
Calcium60mg
Iron0.9mg
Potassium70mg
Vitamin D0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE {VITAMIN B1}, RIBOFLAVIN {VITAMIN B2}, FOLIC ACID), PEANUT BUTTER (ROASTED PEANUTS, HYDROGENATED VEGETABLE OIL {RAPESEED, COTTONSEED AND SOYBEAN OILS}, SALT), CANOLA OIL, SUGAR, PALM OIL, DEXTROSE, LEAVENING (CALCIUM PHOSPHATE, BAKING SODA), SALT, SOY LECITHIN.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
