Road's End Organics Mac & Chreese Vegan & Whole Wheat Cheddar Style Perspective: front
Road's End Organics Mac & Chreese Vegan & Whole Wheat Cheddar Style Perspective: left
Road's End Organics Mac & Chreese Vegan & Whole Wheat Cheddar Style

6.5 ozUPC: 0065833435269
Product Details

America''s Favorite Comfort Food

Select from five delicious dairy-free, organic lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and vegan boxed Organic Mac & Chreese Mixes (we''re the Mac & Cheese alternatives).  Our noodles are made from Semoline, Whole Wheat, or Brown Rice.  We believe Vegan kids are special!  That''s why our 123z & Chreese 4 Kidz include a special childrens'' Chreese sauce mix, featuring brighter color and less garlic than our adult Chreese mixes.  Kids really love them!

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium390mg16%
Total Carbohydrate61g20%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar2g
Protein12g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2.8mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Elbow Macaroni : Organic Whole Durum Wheat Semolina , Water . Cheese powder : Organic Unbleached Wheat Flour , Enriched Nutritional Yeast ( Nutritional Yeast , Niacin , Riboflavin [ B2 ] , Thiamine Hydrochloride [ B1 ] , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 ) , Organic Tapioca Starch , Salt , Organic Garlic Powder , Organic Onion Powder , Organic Ground Yellow Mustard Seed .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More