Road's End Organics Mac & Chreese Vegan & Whole Wheat Cheddar Style
Product Details
America''s Favorite Comfort Food
Select from five delicious dairy-free, organic lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and vegan boxed Organic Mac & Chreese Mixes (we''re the Mac & Cheese alternatives). Our noodles are made from Semoline, Whole Wheat, or Brown Rice. We believe Vegan kids are special! That''s why our 123z & Chreese 4 Kidz include a special childrens'' Chreese sauce mix, featuring brighter color and less garlic than our adult Chreese mixes. Kids really love them!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Elbow Macaroni : Organic Whole Durum Wheat Semolina , Water . Cheese powder : Organic Unbleached Wheat Flour , Enriched Nutritional Yeast ( Nutritional Yeast , Niacin , Riboflavin [ B2 ] , Thiamine Hydrochloride [ B1 ] , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 ) , Organic Tapioca Starch , Salt , Organic Garlic Powder , Organic Onion Powder , Organic Ground Yellow Mustard Seed .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More