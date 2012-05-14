Hover to Zoom
Road's End Organics Quick Gravy Vegan Shiitake Mushroom Mix
1 ozUPC: 0065833447282
Product Details
Hearty Mushroom Gravy with Tasty Shiitake Pieces.
- Ready in 3 Minutes
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Product of USA
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour , * , Tapioca Starch , * , Tamari Powder Organic ( Soybeans , * , Rice Flour , * , Rice Maltodextrin , * , Sea Salt , Sunflower Oil , * , Sunflower Lecithin , * ) , Sea Salt , Onion Powder , * , Shiitake Mushrooms , * , Nutritional Yeast , Garlic Powder , * . * Organic Ingredient : .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
