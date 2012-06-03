Road's End Organics Shells & Chreese® Organic Pasta Dinner Cheddar Cheese
Product Details
Why do we call our cheese alternatives Chreese?
- All of our ingredients are plant-based, like trees
- The package is made from 100% recycled paperboard. No trees were chopped down to produce it.
- Organic ingredients are farmed without the use of synthetic chemicals. This helps preserve soil and groundwater and allows plants, animals and trees to thrive!
Organic certification assures you of sustainable farming practices, which nourish soil, protect biodiversity and provide a premium to farmers. Consistent with our company policy, organic certification also prohibits the use of GMOs, artificial colors, preservatives and other unwelcome ingredients.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Semolina Shells : Organic Durum Wheat Semolina , Water . Cheese powder : Organic Unbleached Wheat Flour , Enriched Nutritional Yeast ( Nutritional Yeast , Niacin [ B3 ] , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride [ B6 ] , Riboflavin [ B2 ] , Thiamine Hydrochloride [ B1 ] , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 ) , Organic Tapioca Starch , Salt , Organic Garlic Powder , Organic Onion Powder , Organic Ground Yellow Mustard Seed .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More