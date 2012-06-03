Road's End Organics Shells & Chreese® Organic Pasta Dinner Cheddar Cheese Perspective: front
Road's End Organics Shells & Chreese® Organic Pasta Dinner Cheddar Cheese

6.5 ozUPC: 0065833474355
Why do we call our cheese alternatives Chreese?

  • All of our ingredients are plant-based, like trees
  • The package is made from 100% recycled paperboard. No trees were chopped down to produce it.
  • Organic ingredients are farmed without the use of synthetic chemicals. This helps preserve soil and groundwater and allows plants, animals and trees to thrive!

Organic certification assures you of sustainable farming practices, which nourish soil, protect biodiversity and provide a premium to farmers. Consistent with our company policy, organic certification also prohibits the use of GMOs, artificial colors, preservatives and other unwelcome ingredients.

Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium390mg16%
Total Carbohydrate66g22%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein11g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.3mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Semolina Shells : Organic Durum Wheat Semolina , Water . Cheese powder : Organic Unbleached Wheat Flour , Enriched Nutritional Yeast ( Nutritional Yeast , Niacin [ B3 ] , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride [ B6 ] , Riboflavin [ B2 ] , Thiamine Hydrochloride [ B1 ] , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 ) , Organic Tapioca Starch , Salt , Organic Garlic Powder , Organic Onion Powder , Organic Ground Yellow Mustard Seed .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

