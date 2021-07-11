Robert Mondavi Private Selection 100% Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is a pure expression of the varietal's naturally complex flavors. Each sip of this cabernet wine tastes of ripe blackberry, juicy raspberry, and mildly sweet bell pepper. This medium-bodied California wine is aged for 9 to 12 months with French and American oaks, adding hints of vanilla that round out this delicious red wine's robust flavor. When crafting a typical cabernet sauvignon wine, vintners often blend in other grape varieties to achieve a desired style. This Robert Mondavi wine is an exception; made from 100% cabernet sauvignon grapes picked at the peak of ripeness from California vineyards, this aged wine offers structured tannins, balanced acidity, and a long finish. Enjoy a glass of wine on its own, or pair this dark red wine with filet mignon or braised rosemary lamb chops. Store this bottle of wine at room temperature, but chill it for 30 minutes before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

Each 750 mL wine bottle contains five glasses of Cabernet wine

California red wine with aromas of blueberries, black currant, cedar, and licorice

Delicious red wine with flavors of blackberry, raspberry, bell pepper, and toasty vanilla

Medium-bodied, dark red wine with structured tannins, balanced acidity, and a long finish

Pair this fine wine with filet mignon or braised rosemary lamb chops, or feature it at a wine and cheese party