Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay White Wine is a rich and creamy Central Coast wine that opens with aromas of key lime pie, lemon, honeysuckle, green apple, and creme brulee. Each sip of this chardonnay wine offers flavors of baked apples, poached pears, nectarine, peach, and pineapple complemented by notes of vanilla bean, baking spices, and brown sugar. Made with chardonnay grapes from California's best coastal vineyards, this Robert Mondavi wine features deep, concentrated fruit flavor. The majority of this California white wine is aged in French oak barrels, resulting in a bright and creamy finish with notes of toasted oak. Pair a glass of wine with roasted chicken or pasta and cream sauce. For best flavor, chill this 750 mL bottle of white wine for two to two and a half hours before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

