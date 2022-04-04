Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay White Wine
Robert Mondavi Private Selection 100% Chardonnay White Wine is a pure expression of the varietal's fruit-forward flavors. Each sip of this chardonnay wine tastes of green apple, peach, and citrus. This California chardonnay wine is aged for 9 to 12 months with French and American oaks, adding hints of vanilla and butter. When crafting a typical chardonnay wine, vintners often blend in other grape varieties to achieve a desired style. This Robert Mondavi wine is an exception; made from 100% chardonnay grapes picked at the peak of ripeness from California vineyards, this aged wine offers crisp acidity and a rich, creamy mouthfeel. Enjoy a glass of wine on its own, or pair this California white wine with grilled halibut or pesto gnocchi. Store this bottle of wine at room temperature, but chill it for at least two hours before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.
- One 750 mL bottle of Robert Mondavi Private Selection 100% Chardonnay White Wine
- Conveniently packaged bottle of screw top wine perfect for enjoying at any table, home or away
- California wine with aromas of citrus, vanilla, and toasty oak
- This Robert Mondavi chardonnay features apple, peach, and citrus flavors, with hints of vanilla and butter
- California white wine with fruit-forward flavors, balanced acidity, and a rich, creamy mouthfeel
