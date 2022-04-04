Robert Mondavi Private Selection Rum Barrel Aged Merlot Red Wine blends the craftmanship of California winemaking with the exotic tradition of dark rum barrel aging. Crafted using coastal fruit from California's Monterey County, this Robert Mondavi wine features sweet aromas of cocoa. With select portions of this merlot wine aged in rum barrels, each bottle of wine offers complex and nuanced notes of toasted coconut, molasses, and brown spices. Flavors of ripe plum and blueberry jam accompany notes of sweet molasses, vanilla, mocha, cocoa powder, and spiced rum cake in this California Central Coast wine. A complex and delicious red wine with a long and lush finish, this California red wine pairs perfectly with pasta Bolognese, jerk chicken, coconut curry, and desserts such as Caribbean rum cake. For optimal enjoyment of this Robert Mondavi red wine, refrigerate this 750 mL wine bottle for 30 to 60 minutes before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

