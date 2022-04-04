Robert Mondavi Private Selection Rum Barrel Aged Merlot Red Wine Perspective: front
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Rum Barrel Aged Merlot Red Wine Perspective: back
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Rum Barrel Aged Merlot Red Wine Perspective: left
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Rum Barrel Aged Merlot Red Wine Perspective: right
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Rum Barrel Aged Merlot Red Wine Perspective: top
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Rum Barrel Aged Merlot Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008600378031
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Rum Barrel Aged Merlot Red Wine blends the craftmanship of California winemaking with the exotic tradition of dark rum barrel aging. Crafted using coastal fruit from California's Monterey County, this Robert Mondavi wine features sweet aromas of cocoa. With select portions of this merlot wine aged in rum barrels, each bottle of wine offers complex and nuanced notes of toasted coconut, molasses, and brown spices. Flavors of ripe plum and blueberry jam accompany notes of sweet molasses, vanilla, mocha, cocoa powder, and spiced rum cake in this California Central Coast wine. A complex and delicious red wine with a long and lush finish, this California red wine pairs perfectly with pasta Bolognese, jerk chicken, coconut curry, and desserts such as Caribbean rum cake. For optimal enjoyment of this Robert Mondavi red wine, refrigerate this 750 mL wine bottle for 30 to 60 minutes before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

  • Robert Mondavi red wine that features sweet aromas of cocoa
  • California wine with flavors of plum and blueberry jam plus hints of toasted coconut, molasses, and brown spices
  • Food-friendly merlot wine with a long and lush finish
  • This delicious red wine pairs well with pasta Bolognese, jerk chicken, coconut curry, and Caribbean rum cake
  • Central coast wine crafted with grapes sourced from vineyards in Monterey County

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rum Barrel Aged Merlot .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
