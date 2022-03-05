Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Robinson Home Products 220724 3 Cup Berry Colander
1UPC: 0007328741145
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Our products are assured for reliability and durability which has high quality and standard. Our products are designed with the up to date designs and creativity. We always work towards to fulfill the requirements of our end users.Features. Great for washing berries or straining cans. Collapses almost completely flat for easy storage. Dishwasher safe. Bpa freeSpecifications. Weight 0.8 lbs