Rockit Apples Shuttle Pack
3 lbUPC: 0088828940351
A big punch in a small apple. Incredibly crisp and sweet, rediculously delicious and has a tempting head-turning red blush color. Great for on the go snacking.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories52.52
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.17g
Saturated Fat0.03g
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.05g
Monounsaturated Fat0.01g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1.01mg
Total Carbohydrate13.95g5%
Dietary Fiber2.42g10%
Sugar10.49g
Protein0.26g
Potassium108.07mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
