Rodelle Pure Vanilla Extract
8 fl ozUPC: 0008598122808
Purchase Options
Product Details
Rodelle Pure Vanilla Extract is our signature vanilla product. Our pure vanilla extract is produced from the highest-quality Bourbon vanilla beans. Our percolation process produces a superior vanilla extract containing one of the highest vanillin levels in the market. Made with pure natural hand selected vanilla beans, Rodelle Pure Vanilla Extract offers a deep, rich, natural flavor.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (4.2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories12
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.003g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.38mg0.02%
Total Carbohydrate0.53g0.19%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.531g
Protein0.003g
Calcium0.462mg0%
Iron0.005mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vanilla Bean Extractives in Water and Alcohol
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
