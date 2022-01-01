Hover to Zoom
Rodelle Vanilla Paste
4 fl ozUPC: 0008598191361
Product Details
Rodelle Vanilla Paste is a convenient way to use all of the flavor that a single vanilla bean contains. Our paste offers the deep, rich taste of Madagascar vanilla beans, without the pod. Enjoy the robust vanilla flavor that Rodelle provides- from an easy to use jar.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract (Water, Ethanol, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Ground Vanilla Beans, Gum Tragacanth
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More