Rodney Strong Merlot Red Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Rodney Strong Merlot Red Wine Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Rodney Strong Merlot Red Wine Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Rodney Strong Merlot Red Wine Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Rodney Strong Merlot Red Wine Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Rodney Strong Merlot Red Wine Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Rodney Strong Merlot Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008751207339
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our 2016 Sonoma County Merlot has aromas of blackberry, fig compote and cassis. Medium-bodied with soft tannins, this wine boasts toasty oak and spice on the mid-palate punctuated by a full and lively finish. These luscious dark fruit and toasty flavors are enhanced by aging in French oak barrels. Enjoy this soft and elegant Merlot with grilled pork chops and cherry reduction, lavender crusted lamb shanks or creamy polenta with a short rib ragu.