Our 2016 Sonoma County Merlot has aromas of blackberry, fig compote and cassis. Medium-bodied with soft tannins, this wine boasts toasty oak and spice on the mid-palate punctuated by a full and lively finish. These luscious dark fruit and toasty flavors are enhanced by aging in French oak barrels. Enjoy this soft and elegant Merlot with grilled pork chops and cherry reduction, lavender crusted lamb shanks or creamy polenta with a short rib ragu.