Relieve irritation and lubricate eyes with fast-acting Rohto (R) Ice all-in-one multi-symptom relief cooling eye drops. These eye drops for dry eyes not only work as a lubricant, but also relieve discomfort from minor eye irritations and redness. They soothe for up to 8 hours and provide relief from red, dry, itchy, irritated, burning, gritty, watery, and stinging eyes. Its unique Freshkick Technology (TM) delivers an intense freshness that brings instant cooling comfort to irritated eyes. Whether you work late nights, feel eye strain, or spend time outdoors around pollen and dust, these dry eye drops hydrate your eyes for instant cooling relief. Simply put one to two liquid eye drops into the affected eyes up to four times daily. The unique one drop dispenser goes along with you anywhere for convenient, mess-free lubricant, astringent, and red eye relief eye drops on the go. Rely on Rohto (R) for cooling eye drops you can feel.

Uses: