Features. SpyX Roll In Voice Bomb to scare away the intruder.. Record up to seconds of a secret spy message and roll-in the warning when playing spy with friends.. Press the record button, speak into the mic, and roll the ball where you want to place this Voice Bomb.. The ball will detect motion, and when it does, it will play your message.. With four strategically placed motion sensors, the Roll-in Voice Bomb has degree automatic activation of the alarm.. Hours of fun are to be had with this toys a must have for any collection of spy toys.. SpyX provides junior agents with all of the gadgets needed to spy like a pro.. Playing spy is a fun way for kids to use their imagination while learning valuable skills through role play.. Fun toy for ages +.. Collect all SpyX toys for the ultimate spy play experience.