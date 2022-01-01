Make your own beef, chicken, turkey or pork jerky all with a machine big enough to handle a hearty appetite. The Ronco Beef Jerky Machine gives you the satisfaction of preparing healthy jerky in the comfort and convenience of your home. Built with high-grade materials to ensure a long-lasting performance. With 5 dehydrator trays included, you can make as little or as much jerky as you want! Simply slice your meat and place it on the trays to begin dehydrating, there are no complicated settings or controls. Included is a jerky gun kit so you can make jerky from ground meat. Enjoy making a variety of dried foods like fruits, vegetables, kale chips or fruit rolls!

AIR & HEAT CIRCULATION: Dry food quickly and evenly with the Ronco Beef Jerky Machine.

FOOD PRESERVATION: Drying food will extend the shelf-life of your food wasting less food and saving you money. Homemade jerky can be stored for up to 3 months in an air-tight container.

MORE THAN JERKY: Make organic, healthy snacks without any preservatives or additives like you find in store-bought foods. Enjoy snacks like dried fruits & vegetables, low carb kale chips, and kid-friendly fruit rolls!

HUNTERS & CAMPERS: Ideal for making food for outdoor adventures, dried foods can be preserved for long periods without refrigeration.

NO-FUSS USE: Simply slice your meat, place it on the trays and turn on the dehydrator. There are no complicated settings or controls. The included instructional booklet includes mouthwatering marinades so you can enjoy homemade beef jerky in no time

QUIET OPERATION: With electric heating coils and quiet convection fan, you do not have to worry about loud, constant noise in the kitchen while dehydrating.

DISHWASHER SAFE: The trays and lid are dishwasher safe so cleanup is quick and easy