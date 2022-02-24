Take control of what you and your family eat by making healthy snacks with the Ronco Turbo E-Z Store 5-Tray Food Dehydrator. Make apple chips, dried bananas, turkey jerky, beef jerky and more from the comfort of your home without all the additives and preservatives. The quiet convection air flow evenly distributes heat all over the trays, so food is perfectly dehydrated. Simply slice your food and place it on the trays to begin dehydrating, there are no complicated settings or controls. The trays and lid are dishwasher safe so cleanup is quick and easy. The dehydrator’s trays nest for compact storage when not in use.

TURBO FAN: Dry food 2-3 times faster with the Ronco Turbo EZ-Store Dehydrator. The lid vent and base vent are specially designed to allow enough circulation to properly dehydrate your food so you can get perfectly dehydrated foods, every time.

FOOD PRESERVATION: Drying food will extend the shelf-life of your food wasting less food and saving you money. Purchase your favorite fruits and vegetables in season, dehydrate them, and enjoy year-round.

HEALTHY SNACKING: Make organic, healthy snacks without any preservatives or additives like you find in store-bought foods. Enjoy snacks like beef jerky, dried fruits & vegetables, low carb kale chips, and kid-friendly fruit rolls!

HUNTERS & CAMPERS: Ideal for making food for outdoor adventures, dried foods can be preserved for long periods without refrigeration.

NO-FUSS USE: Great for beginners! Simply slice your food, place it on the trays and turn on the dehydrator. There are no complicated settings or controls. The instructional booklet includes tasty, easy recipes so you can begin dehydrating in no time!

QUIET OPERATION: With electric heating coils and quiet convection fan, you do not have to worry about loud, constant noise in the kitchen while dehydrating.