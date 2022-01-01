Cook like a gourmet with the patented Ronco Showtime Platinum Edition Rotisserie Oven. Make perfectly roasted chickens, turkey, pork, roasts, and burgers that are delicious and healthy too. Its large capacity accommodates a 15-pound turkey or 2 whole chickens while still fitting on your countertop! The three cooking options allow you to Roast with normal rotisserie rotation, Sear to pause rotation and stop food in front of the heating element, and No Heat Rotation to keep juices evenly distributed before serving. An adjustable timer will automatically shut-off when cooking time is up which means no more worrying about overcooked food. The included multipurpose basket accommodates a variety of food including burgers, sausages, fish & vegetables so can roast a variety of foods with the ease of a rotisserie oven. Ronco rotisserie ovens feature dishwasher safe parts for easy clean up.

13 inches tall and 18 inches wide

SELF-BASTING ROTATION: The classic Ronco rotisserie design locks in flavor and seals in natural juices while the removable heat reflector helps brown meat to perfection giving you tender, mouthwatering rotisserie chicken at home, anytime

HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: Rotisserie cooking seals in flavors while unwanted fat and grease melts away so you are left with deliciously moist, flavorful, healthier poultry and roasts.

AUTO SHUTOFF: An adjustable, 3 hour timer makes the Ronco Showtime Platinum Rotisserie Oven as easy as ever to use and will automatically shut off when time is up so you don’t have to worry about overcooked foods

PLATINUM EDITION INCLUDES: Ronco Platinum Edition Rotisserie Oven with digital controls, multi-purpose basket, rotisserie spit, carving platform, removable drip tray, oven gloves, food ties