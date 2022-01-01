Quickly plunge matching pairs with this animal matching game. Bull’s Eye is a fast-paced, family friendly matching gamer where players quickly “stick” the matching card! Perfect for family parties and game night, this game allows up to 5 players. With easy setup, game play and kid-friendly pieces, families with toddlers, kids, teens and adults will enjoy this wacky matching game. Develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination as kids rush to match the cards! Ages 3+.

Includes 48 animal cards, five mini-plungers and rules for two games.