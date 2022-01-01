Fuzzy is hungry and he needs your help! Use this simple, interactive game to practice learning colors, matching, turn-taking, hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills and more! Divide the 30 colorful acorns evenly among the players. Roll the color die and the number die to see how many colored acorns to put in Fuzzy's mouth. Watch Fuzzy’s cheeks puff-up as you feed him. The first player to run out of acorns wins! With multiple game modes, try adapting the rules to make things easier for younger players. With room for 2-4 players, this game is a great option for game nights, playdates or sleepovers. For ages 3+.

Includes: 30 colorful acorns, 1 number die, 1 color die, instructions and a plush Fuzzy head.