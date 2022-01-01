Learn Chess in a flash and have a blast! This Quick Chess set uses 8 simple games to teach kids aged 6+ every move in Chess through play. Our comprehensive activity guide features detailed activities that highlight every piece on a chess board. It also features instructions for traditional chess. Just follow the numbered activities! Once beginners make it through all 8 learning games, just flip the board over and follow the instructions for traditional Chess.

Includes: Complete set of chess pieces; double-sided game board; activity guide with 10 levels of play; quick reference mat to place under the board.