A pretty white bone china teapot decorated with D. Austin English Rose by Roy Kirkham. Perfect teapot for a casual tea. This teapot will also work with a more formal tea because of the pretty curved handle and the graceful shape of the pot.

. Assured for high quality and standards. Spout and HandleDavid Austin English Rose.Multi Color.Bone China.Tea Pots.150 mm.220 mm.1000 ml.130 mm.Yes.England.2 lbs