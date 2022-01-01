Hover to Zoom
Roy Kirkham 130 ml David Austin English Rose Large Teapot, Multi Color
1UPC: 0001522731750
Purchase Options
Product Details
A pretty white bone china teapot decorated with D. Austin English Rose by Roy Kirkham. Perfect teapot for a casual tea. This teapot will also work with a more formal tea because of the pretty curved handle and the graceful shape of the pot.Features. Assured for high quality and standards. Spout and HandleSpecifications. Design David Austin English Rose. Color: Multi Color. Material: Bone China. Type: Tea Pots. Height: 150 mm. Width: 220 mm. Volume: 1000 ml. Diameter: 130 mm. Dishwasher & Microwave Oven Safe: Yes. Contry of Origin: England. Weight: 2 lbs