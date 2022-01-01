Hover to Zoom
Roy Kirkham ER21114-S Scottie Dog Lucy Mugs, Multi Color - Set of 6
1UPC: 0001522721145
Purchase Options
Product Details
A set of 6 Roy Kirkham Lucy shape fine bone china mugs decorated to the front and rear with beautiful fine art inspired Scottie pattern.Features. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 6Care Instruction:. Dishwasher SafeSpecifications. Design Scottie Dog. Shape: Lucy. Color: Multi Color. Material: Bone China. Type: Coffee Mug. Pattern: Animal. Weight: 4 lbs