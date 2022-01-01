Hover to Zoom
Roy Kirkham ER21115 75 mm Alliums Lucy Mugs, Multi Color - Set of 6
1UPC: 0001522721115
A set of 6 Roy Kirkham Lucy shape fine bone china mugs decorated to the front and rear with beautiful fine art inspired Alliums pattern.Features. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 6Care Instruction:. Dishwasher SafeSpecifications. Design Alliums. Shape: Lucy. Color: Multi Color. Material: Bone China. Type: Coffee Mug. Pattern: Floral. Height: 105 mm. Cup Volume: 320 ml. Diameter: 75 mm. Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes. Weight: 4 lbs