Roy Kirkham ER21119 75 mm Pansies Lancaster Mugs, Multi Color - Set of 6
Product Details
A set of 6 Roy Kirkham Lancaster shape fine bone china mugs decorated to the front and rear with beautiful fine art inspired Pansies pattern.Features. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 6Care Instruction. Dishwasher SafeSpecifications. Design Pansies. Shape Lancaster. Color Multi Color. Material Bone China. Type Coffee Mug. Pattern Floral. Height 105 mm. Cup Volume 320 ml. Diameter 75 mm. Microwave Dishwasher Safe Yes. Weight 4 lbs