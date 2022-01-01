A set of 6 Roy Kirkham Larch shape fine bone china mugs decorated to the front and rear with beautiful fine art inspired Rosa Alba pattern.

. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 6. Dishwasher SafeRosa Alba.Larch.Multi Color.Bone China.Coffee Mug.Floral.105 mm.320 ml.75 mm.Yes.4 lbs