Roy Kirkham ER21120 75 mm Rosa Alba Larch Mugs, Multi Color - Set of 6
Product Details
A set of 6 Roy Kirkham Larch shape fine bone china mugs decorated to the front and rear with beautiful fine art inspired Rosa Alba pattern.Features. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 6Care Instruction:. Dishwasher SafeSpecifications. Design Rosa Alba. Shape: Larch. Color: Multi Color. Material: Bone China. Type: Coffee Mug. Pattern: Floral. Height: 105 mm. Cup Volume: 320 ml. Diameter: 75 mm. Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes. Weight: 4 lbs