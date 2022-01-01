Hover to Zoom
Roy Kirkham ER21123 85 mm Owls Sophie Mugs, Multi Color - Set of 6
A set of 6 Roy Kirkham Sophie shape fine bone china mugs decorated to the front and rear with beautiful fine art inspired Owls pattern.Features. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 6Care Instruction:. Dishwasher SafeSpecifications. Design Owls. Shape: Sophie. Color: Multi Color. Material: Bone China. Type: Coffee Mug. Pattern: Animal. Height: 90 mm. Cup Volume: 380 ml. Diameter: 85 mm. Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes. Weight: 4 lbs