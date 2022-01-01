Hover to Zoom
Roy Kirkham ER21143 75 mm Thistles Lucy Mugs, Multi Color - Set of 6
1UPC: 0001522721143
A set of 6 Roy Kirkham Lucy shape fine bone china mugs decorated to the front and rear with beautiful fine art inspired Thistles pattern.Features. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 6Care Instruction:. Dishwasher SafeSpecifications. Design Thistles. Shape: Lucy. Color: Multi Color. Material: Bone China. Type: Coffee Mug. Pattern: Floral. Height: 100 mm. Cup Volume: 325 ml. Diameter: 75 mm. Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes. Weight: 4 lbs