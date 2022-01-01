Hover to Zoom
Roy Kirkham ER2191 75 mm Primrose Bordier Larch Mugs, Multi Color - Set of 6
1UPC: 0001522721910
Product Details
A set of 6 Roy Kirkham Larch shape fine bone china mugs decorated to the front and rear with beautiful fine art inspired Primrose Bordier pattern.Features. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 6Care Instruction:. Dishwasher SafeSpecifications. Design Primrose Bordier. Shape: Larch. Color: Multi Color. Material: Bone China. Type: Coffee Mug. Pattern: Textured. Height: 80 mm. Cup Volume: 280 ml. Diameter: 75 mm. Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes. Weight: 4 lbs