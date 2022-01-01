Hover to Zoom
Roy Kirkham ER23103 90 mm Palace Garden Louise Mugs, Multi Color - Set of 6
A set of 6 Roy Kirkham Louise shape fine bone china mugs decorated to the front and rear with beautiful fine art inspired Palace Garden pattern.Features. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 6Care Instruction:. Dishwasher SafeSpecifications. Design Palace Garden. Shape: Louise. Color: Multi Color. Material: Bone China. Type: Coffee Mug. Pattern: Floral. Height: 115 mm. Cup Volume: 400 ml. Diameter: 90 mm. Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes. Weight: 5 lbs