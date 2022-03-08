Hover to Zoom
Roy Kirkham ER2319 90 mm Sweet Pea Louise Mugs, Multi Color - Set of 6
1UPC: 0001522723190
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
A set of 6 Roy Kirkham Louise shape fine bone china mugs decorated to the front and rear with beautiful fine art inspired Sweet Pea pattern.Features. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 6Care Instruction. Dishwasher SafeSpecifications. Design Sweet Pea. Shape Louise. Color Multi Color. Material Bone China. Type Coffee Mug. Pattern Floral. Height 115 mm. Cup Volume 400 ml. Diameter 90 mm. Microwave Dishwasher Safe Yes. Weight 4 lbs