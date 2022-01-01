A set of 2 Roy Kirkham fine bone china tea cup and saucers. Decorated to the front and rear of the cup and also to the face of the saucer with the signature Vintage Rose botanical illustration.

. Our products fulfill the requirements of our end users. Set of 2. Dishwasher SafeVintage Roses.75 mm.230 ml.85 mm.Yes.20 mm.145 mm.5 lbs